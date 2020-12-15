Canada getting 168K Moderna vaccine doses before year end

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is contracted to receive up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, pending approval by Canada’s health regulator. Trudeau says deliveries could begin within 48 hours of regulatory approval and officials said they expect to approve use of the second vaccine soon. Canadians began receiving vaccine shots developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday. Trudeau says Canada expects to receive about 200,000 doses from Pfizer next week. Canada received an initial batch of 30,000 this week.