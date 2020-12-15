Coldest conditions of the season so far

MADISON (WKOW) - It certainly feels like winter now with a new layer of snow on the ground and single-digit temperatures returning.

A swath of snow on the ground from Wisconsin through the Central Plains

TODAY

Clouds increase through the morning with temps this afternoon only in the low 20s. However, winds will be extremely light.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and not as cold with temps in the upper teens.



WEDNESDAY

More clouds than sun and seasonal in the upper 20s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the low 30s.



FRIDAY

A breeze develops from the south causing temps to rise to the mid to upper 30s.



A light mix may develop Friday night.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a light rain and snow mix possible in the morning and temps in the mid 30s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.



MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with another light mix possible and temps in the upper 30s for the first day of winter.