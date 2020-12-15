Dane County public health issues new order allowing larger gatherings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County has issued a new emergency order which goes into effect on Wednesday.

Public health posted Emergency Order #11 on its website Tuesday.

The new order appears to largely be a duplicate of its predecessor, Emergency Order #10, which was set to expire at the same time the new order takes effect.

The new order allows gatherings of up to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors. The previous order banned all indoor gatherings and limited outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

Face coverings are still required for indoor gatherings under the new order and social distancing is expected at outdoor gatherings.

"The number of people being diagnosed with COVID-19 in the recent weeks has fallen significantly, and for that we are thankful, but our burden of illness is still very high and hospitalizations are high," Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said. "We ask that everyone continue to limit gathering with others for the health and safety of the community."

Emergency Order #11 takes effect on Dec. 16 at 12:01 a.m. and will expire on Jan. 13, 2021.