Fatal Marquette County fire under investigation

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- An 85-year-old man was found dead inside a home that caught fire in Marquette County Monday evening, according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a 911 call came in at 5:10 p.m. about a fire at a home on Elk Road in the town of Harris.

By the time crews got on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Eugene Baumann was found inside the house and pronounced dead by the Marquette County coroner.

The fatal fire remains under investigation.