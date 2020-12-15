Father and son recount rescuing driver from retention pond

MADISON (WKOW) - A Stoughton father and son are grateful their actions during Saturday's snowfall were able to snatch a driver from a submerging car, as Madison Police praise the rescuers.



Authorities say a man was driving westbound on the Beltline during the morning snow and attempted to take the exit ramp to South Park Street, but skidded off the snow covered ramp.



Police say the car then careened down an embankment, traveled up the opposite of the embankment, over the entrance ramp and down another embankment and into a retention pond.



Authorities say the car began to rapidly sink.



Jay Barthuly and his son Jordan, 17, were headed to work when they say they spotted the submerging car, its driver inside with the windows rolled up.



Jordan Barthuly says he ran to the pond's edge and urged the driver to begin rolling down a window. Jay Barthuly says he convinced the driver to climb out and up onto the vehicle's slippery roof.



Barthuly retrieved a cargo strap from his truck, and with his son holding onto him and also calling 911, Barthuly extended a line.



"And my dad was leaning as far forward as he can so he can throw the strap as far as he can so the guy could catch it," Jordan Barthuley says.



"I was just trying to keep my balance because I have the phone in one hand and holding him in the other," Barthuley says.



Jay Barthuley says he was able to pull the car closer and the driver leaped to safety, wet only from the waist down.

Police say when responding officers arrived, the motorist's vehicle was almost completely submerged, with only the driver's door visible.



"Just glad that he is okay," Barthuly says of the rescued man.

Barthuly says the rescue effort was also more evidence of his teenage son's character.



"To have a boy get in and run out and help in any way he possibly can and help me...that's all you can ask for in a kid."