Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light

WASHINGTON (AP) — A home test for COVID-19 will soon be on U.S. store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cleared the first kit that consumers can buy without a prescription to test themselves entirely at home. Regulators granted use for a similar home test last month, but it requires a doctor’s prescription. The test kit from an Australian company allows users to swab themselves and get the results at home in about 20 minutes. The test connects to a digital app to help users interpret the results. The company says it will have 3 million tests available next month.