No one hurt in Fitchburg gas leak

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- No one was hurt after a gas leak was reported in a residential Fitchburg neighborhood near where the community abuts Madison and Verona.

Dane County dispatchers said that a call for the gas leak came in at 11:34 a.m. The leak is in the 2600 block of Norfolk Circle.

Fitchburg firefighters said their response was delayed after a miscommunication about where the gas leak was.

A crew from Madison Gas & Electric shut off the gas, stopping the leak.

Firefighters said that no one was hurt or evacuated as part of the leak.