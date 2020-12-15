Fitness classes allowed in Dane County again under new order

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A new public health order is easing indoor gathering restrictions in Dane county.

Effective Wednesday, you will once again to be able to have gatherings indoors of ten people or fewer, and outdoors with up to 25 people.

Before this order came down, one Fitchburg business even joined a lawsuit to get the previous order struck down.

Under Public Health Order 10, banning all indoor gatherings, J. Orkowski and his team at Gymfinity were struggling

"Our insurance doesn't stop becoming billable, we still have employees that we take care of and without any additional income," he said. "It's bleak."

The order still allowed them to do one-on-one classes, but that wasn't enough, prompting them to join in a lawsuit against the county to strike the order down.

Tuesday things changed with Public Health Order 11, allowing group exercise classes again.

"Relief," he said. "Somebody down there finally got some sense and is allowing us to go back to doing business."

Orkowski says that even though it's good news, they're still going to close for the holidays.

They won't be able to take advantage of the relaxed restrictions until after the new year starts

"We will come back to our full operation on January 4th for right now though we'll have team practices and we'll continue to do our one-on-ones through the month of December," he said.

Still he's heard from parents that say they're not ready to bring their kids back just yet.

He doesn't want to rush them, but he emphasized the security precautions they're taking.

"We wouldn't allow kids to come back if we didn't think they were safe," Orkowski said.

As for the lawsuit:

"With the order sunsetting, it doesn't make sense to pursue it but that's not my call," he said. "I mean, if they want to continue to hold something above the Supreme Court, I think the Supreme Court has better things to do."