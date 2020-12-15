Japan exports slip despite uptick in trade with China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its exports fell more than 4% from a year earlier in November, despite an uptick in trade with China. Exports of vehicles, semiconductors and other manufactured items showed the biggest declines according to customs data released Wednesday. Japan’s imports fell by a larger margin, 11%, leaving a global trade surplus of 366.77 billion yen ($3.5 billion). Both imports and exports were weaker than forecast. China is Japan’s largest export market and its recovery from the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic has helped it and other economies that are still struggling with a resurgence of outbreaks. The recovery in demand boosted Japan’s economic growth in the July-September quarter by nearly 3%.