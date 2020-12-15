Madison College delivers meals to STEM Academy high school students

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College is making sure some of its youngest a brightest students are set up for success during the pandemic.

Nearly 230 students are enrolled in the college's STEM Academy, a dual enrollment educational program for high school students interested in science, technology, engineering and math. Students take a full-time schedule of college classes at Madison College over 11th and 12th grade, where their college coursework also translates to high school credits at no cost to them or their families.

Normally, students can take advantage of free meals at the college, but because classes have been moved online, most aren't showing up to access those meals.

"We had very few students showing up due to COVID and quarantine or lockdown, or they didn't have the transportation to come out here," said Jason Walker, Madison College's Manager of Food Services.

In order to make sure students are utilizing the college's meal allowances, staff are now delivering the meals to them.

"We come here on a schedule five days a week," Walker continued. "We deliver one hot meal and a bottle of water."

The meals are delivered to Sun Prairie High School, Madison Memorial High School, Madison West High School, Madison East High School, and La Follette High School.

Because of COVID-19, staff are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of everyone involved. "We have sanitation in the van that we use, we're using gloves, and of course we're wearing face masks and are trying to social distance as much as possible," Walker said.

Overall, the deliveries seem to provide a boost to students and parents, as well as staff.

"We really enjoy it," Walker said. "It gives us some purpose now during the day, because COVID we're just not serving the amount of students that we used to, so it gives us that connection to the community and the students."