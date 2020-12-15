Man charged in fatal shooting resigns as firefighter

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hales Corners officials say the man charged in a fatal shooting in Milwaukee that prosecutors say involved an argument over basketball has resigned his position as a firefighter in the village. Twenty-three-year-old Caesar Fuentes has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 24-year-old Andre Nicholson early Sunday. Police say the two men argued over which high school basketball team was better at a Third Ward bar. A criminal complaint says Nicholson struck Fuentes and was asked to leave the bar. The complaint says Fuentes followed him outside and shot him six times.