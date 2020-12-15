No. 3 Iowa’s date with No. 1 Gonzaga headlines Top 25 slate

Third-ranked Iowa’s offense is rolling entering this weekend’s scheduled meeting with top-ranked Gonzaga. The Hawkeyes have won every game by at least 13 points while scoring 93 points or more each time. They are scheduled to meet the Bulldogs on Saturday in South Dakota. Gonzaga hasn’t played since beating West Virginia on Dec. 2 due to COVID-19 protocols. The week’s AP Top 25 schedule includes a rescheduled game between No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 23 Louisville, while No. 16 Missouri plays with an AP ranking for the first time since the 2013-14 season.