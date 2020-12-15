Obama-era program for immigrants faces new court challenge

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal court next week is expected to consider whether to invalidate a program that shields from deportation immigrants brought to the United States as children, potentially creating complications for the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. The challenge scheduled to be heard Dec. 22 in Houston concerns President Barack Obama’s original memorandum creating Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which currently covers about 650,000 people. Federal courts have already turned away President Donald Trump’s efforts to end DACA. But the Houston case directly targets DACA’s original terms, not Trump’s effort to end the program.