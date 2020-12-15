Ohio man who claimed to be missing boy sentenced to 2 years

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man who falsely claimed to be a long-missing Illinois child has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars and one year of probation for aggravated identity theft.

Brian Michael Rini, 25, apologized during the video hearing Tuesday, before U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett made his sentence official.

Rini claimed he was Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells at age 6 in 2011.

Confronted with DNA results proving he wasn't Pitzen, Rini said he had watched a story about the missing boy on ABC’s “20/20” and wanted to get away from his own family, the FBI said.

Barrett told Rini earlier this year he faced a mandatory two-year sentence, but the judge wanted to see results of a pre-sentencing investigation before entering it.

Rini gets credit for time served, so he will be released on probation in less than four months.