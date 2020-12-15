Parents, schools work to help students stay connected as classes remain virtual

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A recent study found nearly two-thirds of parents are concerned about how the pandemic – and future months of changes – will affect their children's mental health.

Haley Nehring's son Isaiah is in fifth grade at Kromrey Middle School in Middleton. She said she and her husband are concerned their son is missing out on crucial social interactions as classes remain virtual.

"We're trying to muster up our energy so that we are able to kind of fill that void, but it is something you certainly wonder about," she said. "You want them to develop that social-emotional connection with their peers, and that's really important. So, we're trying to facilitate that in different ways."

Nehring said she has been coordinating with neighbors to organize activities for the kids so they're able to have some in-person social interaction.

"We feel thankful that we have some neighbors who also kind of live by the same safety standards that we do so we can send them out safely with their masks on to play outside."

Even with these opportunities, the year has been very different for Isaiah. He said virtual learning is hard for several reasons.

"A lot of my meetings are people in black screens and letters," he said. "I just really want to see people or see who I'm actually talking to."

He said even talking to friends isn't always easy.

"You're nervous because you haven't seen them in a long time or talked to them in a long time because of COVID," he said.

But there have been positives to the school year, too.

Nehring said Isaiah's learning has been more structured than it was when schools quickly pivoted online in the spring.

Isaiah's school is also working to bring traditional aspects of in-person school, like clubs and programs, to the virtual realm, too.

School counselor Kerry Burke is spearheading one option called "virtual recess." One day each week, each grade of students gets a Zoom link they can use during their lunch break. It's an unstructured opportunity for students to socialize outside normal classes.

"It really meets that need of giving kids a place where they can hang out and kind of do whatever they want to do and make those connections in a really casual and authentic way," Burke said.

Isaiah said he tries to go to "virtual recess" as much as he can, though he noted most of his friends don't do the same.

Burke said the school is working to identify students who are struggling with social connection during virtual learning, but she said it can be a difficult task.

"Sometimes it's hard to really get an accurate read on what the needs of some students are, so that's an ongoing process where we're really trying to get creative about how we assess the needs of our students and how we work on meeting those needs," she said.

One need the school focused on this fall was helping fifth graders acclimate to middle school. Burke said this happens through the WEB program, which stands for 'Where Everyone Belongs.' The program has eighth graders serve as mentors to younger students.

Isaiah said he's enjoyed his time in the program.

As districts across the area weigh whether students should return to in-person classes in the new year, Nehring said she and her husband are looking to experts' advice. However, she said seeing success at other schools is encouraging.

"We've seen kids be successful in Verona and Waunakee, so we must know there are ways to keep kids safe in school," she said. "We are hoping to see some of those things come from Middleton."