Police: FBI agent involved in shooting on Metro in Maryland

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an FBI agent was involved in a shooting on a Metro train in Maryland that sent a gunshot wound victim to the hospital. A Metro spokesman said it happened at about 7 a.m. Tuesday on a Red Line train near the Medical Center station. That’s near the National Institutes of Health and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, just outside Washington, D.C. Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta says Metro Transit Police are investigating what led to the shooting, while the FBI investigates its agent and the shooting itself. An FBI spokeswoman says the agency is preparing a statement.