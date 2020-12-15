Republicans replace Capitol Christmas tree shortly after removal

MADISON (AP) — Two Republican state lawmakers have put up a second artificial Christmas tree in the rotunda of the state Capitol hours after the first one was removed because they did not have a permit to display it.

Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell broadcast their installing and decorating of the tree live on Facebook on Tuesday.

They are calling it a peaceful protest allowed under the First Amendment. They defended putting up the tree in a building that’s closed to the public and in defiance of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.

The building is closed and there is no state tree this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.