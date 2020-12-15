‘Someone is going to die today:’ Janesville man threatens to kill over broken snow plow part

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville man was taken into custody after threatening to kill someone over a broken snow plow part, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Police were called to a home on West Memorial Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 11:20 a.m. for a report of a man who had left the residence with two handguns, saying he was going to Elkhorn to kill someone.

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old David Krause.

Officers spoke with two people who live with him on West Memorial and learned Krause was upset about a broken snow plow part. He told them he was going to Elkhorn to kill the person who made the repair.

The news release from JPD said Krause loaded two handguns into holsters and said "someone is going to die today."

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office stepped in an was able to locate the vehicle Krause was driving. They performed a high-risk traffic stop on County Highway H in the town of Sugar Creek.

Krause was taken into custody and tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Two loaded handguns, as well as other weapons, were found in his possession.