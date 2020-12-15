SSM Health receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning and expects to begin immunizing the first staff members later in the day.

SSM Health was expecting to receive about 6,000 doses, according to a news release.

In advance of the first shipment, teams from SSM Health worked Monday on final preparations

Teams assembled vaccination supply kits that include syringes, record cards, sterile prep pads and other supplies used in the administration of vaccines.

Staff also is finalizing the logistical details needed to begin vaccinating our employees.

With the Department of Health Services’ guidance, SSM Health expects about two-thirds of the shipment of 6,000 doses to go toward vaccinating SSM Health employees.

The remaining third will be divided up and shared with other vaccine sites in Wisconsin.