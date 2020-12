Three Badgers named to All-Big Ten Offensive Teams

MADISON (WKOW) -- A trio of Badgers players were named to the All-Big Ten offensive teams. Tight end Jake Ferguson was named first-team by the media and second-team by the coaches. Tackle Cole Van Lanen was first-team by the coaches and second-team by the media. Guard Logan Bruss was third-team on both lists.

2020 All-Big Ten Football Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches*

FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM

Quarterback JUSTIN FIELDS, OHIO STATE Michael Penix Jr., Indiana Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern

Running Back Tyler Goodson, Iowa Stevie Scott III, Indiana Jake Funk, Maryland

Running Back Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota Master Teague, Ohio State Zander Horvath, Purdue

Receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State Ty Fryfogle, Indiana Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Receiver Garrett Wilson, Ohio State David Bell, Purdue Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Center Josh Myers, Ohio State Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Michal Menet, Penn State

Guard Kendrick Green, Illinois Cole Banwart, Iowa Harry Miller, Ohio State

Guard Wyatt Davis, Ohio State Mike Miranda, Penn State Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

Tackle Alaric Jackson, Iowa Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Tackle Thayer Munford, Ohio State Will Fries, Penn State

Tackle Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin

Tight End Pat Freiermuth, Penn State Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin Peyton Hendershot, Indiana

OFFENSE HONORABLE MENTION

ILLINOIS: Chase Brown, Mike Epstein, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe; INDIANA: Whop Philyor, Harry Crider;

IOWA: Mekhi Sargent, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Cody Ince, Kyler Schott, Sam LaPorta; MARYLAND: Jaelyn Duncan;

MICHIGAN: Hassan Haskins, Andrew Stueber; MINNESOTA: Tanner Morgan, John Michael Schmitz, Conner Olson,

Blaise Andries, Sam Schlueter; NEBRASKA: Wan'Dale Robinson, Matt Farniok, Brenden Jaimes; NORTHWESTERN:

John Raine; OHIO STATE: Trey Sermon, Luke Farrell, Jeremy Ruckert; PENN STATE: Rasheed Walker; PURDUE:

Rondale Moore, Gus Hartwig, Spencer Holstege, Grant Hermanns, Payne Durham; RUTGERS: Bo Melton, Reggie

Sutton; WISCONSIN: Mason Stokke, Tyler Beach.

Unanimous selection in ALL CAPS

*Additional honorees due to ties



2020 All-Big Ten Football Team

As selected by conference media



FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM

Quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State Michael Penix Jr., Indiana Peyton Ramsey Northwestern

Running Back Tyler Goodson, Iowa Stevie Scott III, Indiana Chase Brown, Illinois

Running Back MOHAMED IBRAHIM, MINNESOTA Master Teague, Ohio State Zander Horvath, Purdue

Receiver Ty Fryfogle, Indiana Chris Olave, Ohio State Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Receiver David Bell, Purdue Garrett Wilson, Ohio State Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Center Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Josh Myers, Ohio State Michal Menet, Penn State

Guard Kendrick Green, Illinois Cole Banwart, Iowa Conner Olson, Minnesota

Guard Wyatt Davis, Ohio State Mike Miranda, Penn State Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

Tackle Alaric Jackson, Iowa Peter Skoronski, Northwestern Blaise Andries, Minnesota

Tackle Thayer Munford, Ohio State Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Tight End Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin Pat Freiermuth, Penn State Peyton Hendershot, Indiana

OFFENSE HONORABLE MENTION

ILLINOIS: Mike Epstein, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe; INDIANA: Whop Philyor, Harry Crider; IOWA: Spencer

Petras, Mekhi Sargent, Cody Ince, Kyler Schott, Mark Kallenberger, Sam LaPorta, Shaun Beyer; MARYLAND: Taulia

Tagovailoa, Jake Funk, Dontay Demus, Rakim Jarrett, Johnny Jordan, Jaelyn Duncan; MICHIGAN: Hassan Haskins;

MINNESOTA: Tanner Morgan, John Michael Schmitz, Sam Schlueter; NEBRASKA: Matt Farniok, Brenden Jaimes;

NORTHWESTERN: Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, John Raine; OHIO STATE: Trey Sermon, Harry Miller, Nicholas

Petit-Frere; PENN STATE: Will Fries; PURDUE: Rondale Moore, Gus Hartwig, Spencer Holstege, Grant Hermanns,

Greg Long; RUTGERS: Bo Melton, Raiqwon O'Neal.