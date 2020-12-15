Toys for Tots distribution begins in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you registered to receive toys from this year's Toys for Tots program in Madison, pickup starts this week.

Families must head to Hall A at the Alliant Energy Center at 1919 Alliant Engert Center Way in Madison on their assigned day.

Toys for Tots Madison provided a list of dates and times below:

Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Last name A-M

Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Last name N-Z

Thursday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Non profit groups

In order to collect toys you must bring government approved guardianship documentation for the children. That includes SSN, school cards, passport, state ID, birth certificate or insurance card.

You must also be able to show you live in Dane County. Organizers recommend bringing a driver's license or other form of government ID.