UPDATE: US 14 SB reopens after rollover crash at Park Street

UPDATE: US 14 SB reopens after rollover crash at Park StreetUpdated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 14 are back open.
*****
MADISON (WKOW) -- All southbound lanes of US 14 are shut down at Park Street because of a rollover crash, according to Dane County dispatch.
Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Dane County officials tell 27 News that one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Madison EMS, Fire, and Police are currently on-scene. No word yet on the extent of injuries.
WisDOT expects the closure to last at least an hour.