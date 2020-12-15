UPDATE: US 14 SB reopens after rollover crash at Park Street

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 14 are back open.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) -- All southbound lanes of US 14 are shut down at Park Street because of a rollover crash, according to Dane County dispatch.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Dane County officials tell 27 News that one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Madison EMS, Fire, and Police are currently on-scene. No word yet on the extent of injuries.

WisDOT expects the closure to last at least an hour.