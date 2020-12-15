University Ave. holiday lights display still shining after 25 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you ask Dr. Chris Kammer if he thought the holiday lights display on University Avenue would still be shining after 25 years, you have to look back even further when the vision first began for his answer.

Kammer's father, Dr. Jack Kammer, who ran a dental practice in the area known as Doctors Park, thought the parking lot that was along the railroad track was missing something. This was in 1983.

"I think he thought the parking lot would be a bit of an eye sore , a bunch of parked cars so he had a better idea he thought to plant 220 arborvitae trees to give it a nice look along University Avenue," said Dr. Jack Kammer's son Dr. Chris Kammer.

But it was the other idea also on Dr. Jack Kammer's mind at that time that would be his legacy. He envisioned stringing holiday lights on each of the trees.

"I will light these trees up one day for the holidays and we were like 'wow that seems like quite a project' and that sounded like 'that sounds like a little too much' that's a lot of trees, that's a lot of lights," said Kammer on his late father, who envisioned what has become a Madison holiday tradition. "10, 12 years later he did it, he took all 220 trees and put holiday lights on all of them."

That first year didn't go as smoothly as his father had hoped. It took them to nearly Christmas day to get all the lights up.

Things are much smoother today. The Kammer Family Foundation, which has since been taken over by his son, Dr. Chris Kammer. It was a little bit of happenstance for Dr. Kammer, who now runs his own dental practice in the area and is the only sibling still living in the area but it also a sense of pride. He enjoys keeping his father's legacy alive.







"It's been a lot of work but it's a lot of fun and it's absolutely one of the most fulfilling things I could be doing because to carry on my father's legacy is one thing," he said. "But to know how much people get out of those lights year after year, that they count on them, they depend on them, they can relate to it and it makes them happy, it brings a smile to their face."

Over the course of the 25 years, they've updated their lights to brighter and more energy efficient options. Also, what was once a dark area once the sun went down, has become an area that's now filled with restaurants, storefronts and apartments, so they need to stand out more.

"Over the years there has become more light in the area, more street lights, more apartment lights, we're kind of competing," he said. "It used to be this wonderful little display that lit up this dark area when all the businesses were shut down in Doctors Park the lights would bright up beautifully and it was quite amazing, well now there is competition."

The Kammer Family Foundation's sole focus as a non-profit is the holiday lights display. Dr. Kammer's father's goal for the lights was to put a smile on whoever passed. This year, his son is going the extra mile to do just that.



"This year the holidays have finally arrived and we've just had the toughest year ever so they had to be their best," he said. "So we had to make sure these lights were going to give people the best feeling, the best comfort, the most enjoyment ever."

The lights display is close to University Hospital and other area hospitals are nearby. Many hospital workers pass that every day and that's what motivating the theme of this year's display. This year, the lights are paying tribute to frontline hospital workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.

"In the middle of the display we've got blue sections that are surrounding pink sections and the pink sections represent the people and the people are surrounded on both sides by the blue color represented by frontline workers," he said.

The lights display is on 24/7 throughout the holiday season, so no matter your holiday observances, you can revel in the Madison tradition.

"It's everybody's display and that's how my father wanted it and he's hoping it makes you smile during the holiday season," he said.

The Kammer Family Foundation is a non-profit organization who relies on the generosity of the public to help put up and maintain the lights display. If you would like to learn more about how to help you can check out their Facebook page here or reach out the foundation on their website.