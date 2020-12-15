US reaches pact to send asylum-seekers to El Salvador

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has signed an agreement with El Salvador’s government to send asylum-seekers to the Central American nation with an opportunity to seek protection there instead. It is modeled on arrangements that the U.S. has with El Salvador’s neighbors, Guatemala and Honduras. The Homeland Security Department didn’t give an anticipated start date for flights to El Salvador, but it will almost certainly hinge on the pandemic’s retreat and President-elect Joe Biden’s policies.