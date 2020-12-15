Verona Police cite 15-year-old for stealing holiday packages

VERONA (WKOW) -- Verona Police have cited a 15-year-old after catching him with several packages that didn't belong to him.

While on patrol Monday evening, an officer saw the passenger of a moving vehicle throw a cardboard box out of a window. The officer stopped the vehicle, and saw several items and shipping materials inside.

The 15-year-old passenger admitted he had stolen several packages from an apartment building in Verona, and he opened the packages while traveling in the vehicle. Both the suspect and the adult driver claimed the driver

was not involved in the thefts.

Multiple items were recovered, and most were reunited with their rightful owners. Most of the six victims said the packages contained Christmas presents.

The value of the recovered stolen property totaled over $200.

If you live at or near 1021 Acker Lane and you are missing packages that were delivered on or around December 14, please contact the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623.

The suspect was issued six citations for theft – one for each victim – and he has been ordered to appear in Verona Municipal Court.