Walworth girl found in Indiana after Amber Alert

WALWORTH (WKOW) – A 10 year-old village of Walworth girl is safe after she was found in Indiana with her biological father.

Jocelyn Van Duyn, the subject of an Amber Alert, was found by law enforcement in Hartsville, Indiana, alive and safe, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

She was reported missing Sunday.

Jocelyn was found with her biological father, Jonathan J. Van Duyn, 33, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

FBI Indianapolis Division SWAT and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody without incident.

Jonathan Van Duyn will be held in Indiana before being extradited to McHenry County, Illinois where he is wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear.

Family is traveling to Indiana to reunite with Jocelyn.

This continues to be an active investigation led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and FBI Milwaukee Division, with assistance from the Walworth Police Department. Also assisting in the investigation are the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Indiana State Police, Walworth County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin. FBI Indianapolis Division and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the recovery of the child.