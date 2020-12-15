Wisconsin trying to find ways to spark sputtering offense

Wisconsin vows to keep on fighting as it tries to rejuvenate an offense that has lacked punch during a stunning three-game skid. The Badgers are 2-3 and have scored seven points or fewer in each of their last three games. Wisconsin tries to avoid its first losing season since 2001 when it hosts Minnesota on Saturday. This marks the first time Wisconsin has lost three consecutive games within the same season since dropping four straight in 2008.