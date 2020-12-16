3 Brodhead men arrested, accused of possessing child pornography

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- Three Brodhead men were arrested Tuesday, accused of possessing and possibly distributing child pornography, according to the Brodhead Police Department.

The arrests were made at about 7 p.m. at a duplex in the 600 block of 1st Center Avenue in Brodhead.

Police said they were tipped off from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The group said they believed child pornography was being shared or received by devices at the home on various social media platforms.

After a more than three-month-long investigation, authorities had enough evidence to serve a search warrant. The Brodhead Police Department and agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations were assisted by the Orfordville Police Department and Green County Sheriff's Office in serving the search warrant.

Authorities arrested and booked the men listed below on suspicion of possessing and/or distributing child pornography: