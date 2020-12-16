700+ gifts donated to Henderson Elementary School families

MADISON (WKOW) -- A locally-based company is partnering with a Madison elementary school to make sure children have presents under the tree this holiday season.

WPS Health Solutions organized a holiday gift drive for families of students at Dr. Virginia Henderson Elementary School.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, employees and community members were encouraged to donate gifts through an Amazon Wish List created specifically for the students at Henderson, along with any of their siblings.

"It's wonderful that we can do something extra to bring joy to some of our students' lives, and ease the burden for some of our families," said Henderson Principal Benjamin Ketterer.

In all, 758 gifts were donated, valued at approximately $17,000.

"To kind of put it in perspective, last year we brought in about 250 gifts," said Megan Willauer, Director of Events & Strategic Partnerships at WPS Health Solutions. "So almost three times the amount of people are in need this year."

The gifts will go to 305 children from 119 families. Each family could request two gifts per child.