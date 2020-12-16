Attorney general speaks publicly about fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says he’s confident he didn’t commit a crime when he struck and killed a man as he drove along a dark highway in September. It’s the first time Ravnsborg has talked publicly about the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever along Highway 14 near Highmore, although he previously issued a statement. An investigation into the fatality is ongoing. Investigators are working with the Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted. Ravnsborg spoke to reporters this week.