Authorities ID man killed by troopers following chase, attempted car jacking in Fort Atkinson

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the man shot and killed by troopers Dec. 9 in Fort Atkinson.

According to a news release, State patrol troopers tried to stop a vehicle speeding on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek.

The driver, Joseph R. Crawford, 23, and a passenger, Desmond Watkins, 22, were inside the vehicle. The vehicle stopped for a short time, and Watkins ran off as the vehicle drove away.

Watkins was later arrested.

During a chase with Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities say Crawford fired shots from the vehicle at law enforcement.

The vehicle continued southbound on Highway 26, road spikes were deployed, and the vehicle hit them. The vehicle exited Highway 26 at Highway 12 and came to a stop in the median. Crawford got out of the vehicle with a handgun and attempted to carjack a civilian. Three Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers then shot Crawford.

Law enforcement began life-saving measures on Crawford. However, he died at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel or other involved individuals were hurt during the incident.

DOJ officials identified the state patrol troopers who were involved in the shooting as Keegan Williams, Alexander Polizzi, and David Heinish. All three have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Read the full press release here.