Badgers sign highest-rated recruiting class in school history

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers had a big opening day of the early signing period. Wisconsin announced the signing of 21 scholarship recruits to the incoming class.

The class was highlighted by the addition of five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci out of Pennsylvania. His brother, Hayden, is currently on the Badgers.

Wisconsin also locked up the state border by earning commitments from six in-state products, including Verona High School star Jackson Acker.

The class is rated by Rivals as the No. 15 class in the country. That is the highest rating in school history.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2021

NAME STATUS POS. HT. WT. HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Jackson Acker Scholarship RB 6-1 210 Madison, Wis. Verona

Ayo Adebogun Scholarship OLB 6-3 215 Mequon, Wis. Homestead

Braelon Allen Scholarship S 6-2 215 Fond du Lac, Wis. Fond du Lac

Markus Allen Scholarship WR 6-2 190 Dayton, Ohio Northmont

Al Ashford III* Scholarship CB 6-1 170 Denver, Colo. Cherry Creek

Skyler Bell Scholarship WR 6-1 185 Bronx, N.Y. The Taft School

JP Benzschawel Scholarship OL 6-7 285 Grafton, Wis. Grafton

TJ Bollers* Scholarship OLB 6-3 250 Tiffin, Iowa Clear Creek-Amana

Jake Chaney* Scholarship ILB 6-0 210 Cape Coral, Fla. Lehigh

Loyal Crawford Scholarship RB 6-0 190 Eau Claire, Wis. Memorial

Ricardo Hallman Scholarship CB 6-0 183 Miami, Fla. University School

Deacon Hill Scholarship QB 6-3 230 Santa Barbara, Calif. Santa Barbara

Mike Jarvis* Scholarship DE 6-5 250 Medford, N.J. Shawnee

Riley Mahlman* Scholarship OL 6-7 270 Lakeville, Minn. South

Darryl Peterson Scholarship OLB 6-3 235 Akron, Ohio Archbishop Hoban

Jack Pugh* Scholarship TE 6-5 235 Columbus, Ohio Hilliard Bradley

Jake Ratzlaff Scholarship LB 6-2 220 Rosemount, Minn. Rosemount

Antwan Roberts Scholarship RB 6-2 195 Nashville, Tenn. Pope John Paul II

Nolan Rucci Scholarship OL 6-8 295 Lititz, Pa. Warwick

Bryan Sanborn Scholarship ILB 6-2 210 Lake Zurich, Ill. Lake Zurich

Hunter Wohler Scholarship S 6-1 190 Muskego, Wis. Muskego

*Anticipated spring semester enrollee