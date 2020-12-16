Badgers sign highest-rated recruiting class in school history

Badgers sign highest-rated recruiting class in school historyNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers had a big opening day of the early signing period. Wisconsin announced the signing of 21 scholarship recruits to the incoming class.
The class was highlighted by the addition of five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci out of Pennsylvania. His brother, Hayden, is currently on the Badgers.
Wisconsin also locked up the state border by earning commitments from six in-state products, including Verona High School star Jackson Acker.
The class is rated by Rivals as the No. 15 class in the country. That is the highest rating in school history.
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2021
NAME STATUS POS. HT. WT. HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL
Jackson Acker Scholarship RB 6-1 210 Madison, Wis. Verona
Ayo Adebogun Scholarship OLB 6-3 215 Mequon, Wis. Homestead
Braelon Allen Scholarship S 6-2 215 Fond du Lac, Wis. Fond du Lac
Markus Allen Scholarship WR 6-2 190 Dayton, Ohio Northmont
Al Ashford III* Scholarship CB 6-1 170 Denver, Colo. Cherry Creek
Skyler Bell Scholarship WR 6-1 185 Bronx, N.Y. The Taft School
JP Benzschawel Scholarship OL 6-7 285 Grafton, Wis. Grafton
TJ Bollers* Scholarship OLB 6-3 250 Tiffin, Iowa Clear Creek-Amana
Jake Chaney* Scholarship ILB 6-0 210 Cape Coral, Fla. Lehigh
Loyal Crawford Scholarship RB 6-0 190 Eau Claire, Wis. Memorial
Ricardo Hallman Scholarship CB 6-0 183 Miami, Fla. University School
Deacon Hill Scholarship QB 6-3 230 Santa Barbara, Calif. Santa Barbara
Mike Jarvis* Scholarship DE 6-5 250 Medford, N.J. Shawnee
Riley Mahlman* Scholarship OL 6-7 270 Lakeville, Minn. South
Darryl Peterson Scholarship OLB 6-3 235 Akron, Ohio Archbishop Hoban
Jack Pugh* Scholarship TE 6-5 235 Columbus, Ohio Hilliard Bradley
Jake Ratzlaff Scholarship LB 6-2 220 Rosemount, Minn. Rosemount
Antwan Roberts Scholarship RB 6-2 195 Nashville, Tenn. Pope John Paul II
Nolan Rucci Scholarship OL 6-8 295 Lititz, Pa. Warwick
Bryan Sanborn Scholarship ILB 6-2 210 Lake Zurich, Ill. Lake Zurich
Hunter Wohler Scholarship S 6-1 190 Muskego, Wis. Muskego
*Anticipated spring semester enrollee