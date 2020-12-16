Chicago mayor apologizes to woman for wrongful police raid

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has apologized to a social worker whose home was wrongly raided by police officers who did not allow the woman to put on any clothes before handcuffing her. A civilian review board is investigating the 2019 incident at Anjanette Young’s home of which Chicago’s WBBM-TV obtained body camera footage. Earlier this week Lightfoot’s administration filed a federal court order to stop the station from airing the footage, but was denied. Lightfoot had initially tried to distance herself from the incident, but apologized after widespread outrage over the incident involving a Black woman and police. Lightfoot said Wednesday she was deeply sorry.