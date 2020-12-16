Children’s Theater of Madison produces short play series focused on race

(WKOW) -- Even though you can't go see the Children's Theater of Madison in-person right now, it's still putting on a virtual series.

The Goodwin Project focuses on having tough conversations about race within households and classrooms and gives parents and teachers a toolkit for those talks.

"It is an amazing experience that I think everybody should definitely dive into. And we have all the tools for you to be able to talk about race with your kids, and start that really tough conversation for you know, families across the world, so it's great," said Laura McMillan, the show's producer.

The Goodwin Project runs through Thursday, December 17.

Click here to find the series.