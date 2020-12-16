City of Madison moves homeless shelter to bigger space

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison's temporary overnight shelter for men is expanding into a new space.

It moved to a new location that can now accommodate at least 250 people.

The old fleet services building on First Street has more space to spread out and keep people safer during the pandemic than the original spaces in churches. In late March, the shelters there moved to Warner Park.

"Unfortunately, homelessness is part of the landscape in the city," said Jim O'Keefe, community development director for the city of Madison. "We have done the best as a community as we can using very cramped church basement quarters in the downtown, but they've never really afforded the space to provide some of the amenities that we're able to provide here and the safety now with the pandemic upon us."

The city is waiving the 90-day limit right now to allow people to stay longer if needed.

Parking and transportation services are also available.