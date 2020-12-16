Crews tear down former Ella’s Deli

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly three years after it closed its doors for the last time, Ella's Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is now a pile of rubble.

This week, demolition crews began tearing down the building where the historic Madison restaurant once stood.

Owners Judy and Ken Balkin closed the restaurant in January of 2018 after more than 40 years.

They had placed the property up for sale saying they were ready to retire but hoped someone would come forward to continue the restaurant’s long tradition in Madison. When that didn't happen, Verona's Epic Systems purchased the restaurant's iconic carousel, along with other decorations.