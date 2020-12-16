DIGGING DEEPER: COVID-19 disproportionately impacting Latino community

MADISON (WKOW) -- At every turn inside La Michoacana Ice Cream's east side location, reminders of the COVID-19 pandemic are present.

X's marked with black tape appear six feet apart, messages scrawled on notebook paper appear outside and on the counter reminding customers masks are required and only 10 people can be inside at once. Even the daily special board serves as another reminder to socially distance.

"We are just having a lot of precautions, you know, just to keep people safe," said owner, Armida Ramos. "Keep their distance, wear a mask, and take the orders to go only, not eat in here."

Ramos said the pandemic has slowed business to a crawl during what is already a difficult time -- running an ice cream shop during a Wisconsin winter. In addition to the original west side location, Ramos said she has had to delay plans to open a third location in Middleton.

What she hopes to do in the meantime is keep her business alive and help others to survive the pandemic -- one that has had an outsized impact on Latinos in Dane County.

"A lot of Latinos, they work in restaurants, hotels, cleaning departments," Ramos said. "They are getting the more (high) risk jobs to do."

The December 10 weekly snapshot from Public Health Madison & Dane County stated Latino/Hispanic residents accounted for 16 percent of the county's COVID-19 cases despite making up just six percent of the population. In the previous snapshot, it was 17 percent; the one before that, 19 percent.

On 27 News at 10 Thursday, we're Digging Deeper into the causes driving this imbalance and what advocates in the health care community are doing to inform Spanish-speaking communities about the virus and to prepare for the next challenge in clearing this pandemic.