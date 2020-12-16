Dozens of families receive Christmas shopping sprees

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County helped dozens of families put food on the table and presents under the tree for Christmas.

The families were taken on shopping sprees at Target and Metcalfe's Market at Hilldale Shopping Center.

There was also a special present for a single mother of four.

Erica Odeneal was surprised with a new car. She was emotional as she accepted the gift.

"I just can't believe, I'm shaking, it's like a dream you know. I can't believe it. I've been, I just can't believe it guys."

Erica was recently laid off and she says this gift will change her life.

Donors contributed the money to buy the car.

Boys and Girls Club board member Dr. Nestor Rodriguez says this all shows just what the Madison community is like.

"The way Madison steps up for each other. Where it's a matter of someone puts out a call and everyone comes together, regardless of how hard things are, that's special. You don't see that often times and you don't see that everywhere."

The families involved in the shopping sprees were picked through a nomination process.