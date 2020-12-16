Google glitch, snowstorm bring virtual learning frustrations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Google services outage this week and potential impacts from a snowstorm in the Northeast highlight the fragile chain of connectivity that’s powering widespread remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic. One Ohio school superintendent called Monday’s Google outage “the COVID version of a snow day.” Some districts are considering whether actual snow days are even needed now. They argue if there’s bad weather, students can log on virtually. But that depends on whether the technology holds. MIT professor Justin Reich says “schools are being asked to essentially maintain their supply chain out into children’s homes.” Inequities in districts’ resources exacerbate those challenges.