Gov. Evers office releases measures to help rural communities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers and a commission he created have released coordinated measures to help Wisconsin's rural communities.

In a news release Wednesday, the governor's office said the report is called "Rural Voices for Prosperity: A Report of the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity."

It features 10 recommendations that would commit the government to the plan, focusing on rural prosperity, creating new partnerships with rural and tribal communities and investing "more thoughtfully" to address the challenges rural communities are encountering.

“This report provides a critically important view of what rural residents and community leaders across our state need as we begin crafting our 2021-23 state budget and other important priorities," said Gov. Evers.

The 10 overarching recommendations include:

Create and appropriately resource a place within the Wisconsin state government that understands and champions the unique attributes of rural Wisconsin—including Native Nations;

Continue the governor’s efforts to make the needs and priorities of rural communities and Native Nations a forethought, rather than an afterthought;

Take an “all-of-government approach" to doing right by rural and tribal communities;

Ensure rural places and Native Nations in rural Wisconsin get a fair shake in accessing state and federal resources;

Look beyond Wisconsin’s borders for good ideas;

Unleash the full power of communities to innovate and act by updating state laws that restrict local agency;

Reinvest in the Wisconsin Idea and the University of Wisconsin, its satellite campuses, and our state’s network of community and technical colleges as unique and valuable assets;

Rebalance state business incentives to ensure economic development prioritizes the assets of Wisconsin people, communities, and businesses;

Invest in vital ingredients for our better future; and

Continue the work of the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity.

Gov. Evers created the Governor's Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity in January as part of the State of the State address. The members of the commission are community leaders from Wisconsin who can help to shine light on rural and tribal economies, professions and population.

To learn more about the work of the Commission and to read the full report, please visit: https://wedc.org/rural-prosperity/blue-ribbon-commission.