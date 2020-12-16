Hospitalizations, COVID-19 cases on the decline but fewer people getting tested

MADISON (WKOW) -- New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state continue to see a steady decline which health officials called promising, but they also worry the data may be skewed because fewer people are getting tested.

On Wednesday, DHS reported 2,302 positive COVID-19 cases and 6,821 negative tests. Just a month ago, that number nearly doubled with 4,352 positive infections and 10,020 negative tests.

While testing levels are lower, the COVID-19 positivity rate remains high meaning more people could be sick and not know it.

Weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday health officials warned cases would spike if people attended large gatherings, but three weeks after the holiday the state has yet to see a surge.

“While this is certainly hopeful news, we have to continue to drive down our number and we need to be really vigilant to wearing a mask, staying home the good hand hygiene,” said Andrea Palm, Secretary at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Palm added to avoid overwhelming our hospitals, which many were at the tipping point just a month ago, she wants people to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus.