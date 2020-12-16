Investigation opened after women’s symbol put on Polish flag

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland have opened an investigation into whether the Polish flag was publicly insulted after a family in Warsaw hung a flag from their balcony combined with a lightning bolt, a symbol for women’s rights in Poland. It is the latest incident to raise questions about freedom of expression under a conservative government that has been using legal tools to crack down on anti-government protesters who have sometimes used national or religious symbols in their iconography. Over the weekend the police entered the Warsaw home without a warrant and removed the family’s flag. It had a lightning bolt, the symbol for the Women’s Strike movement, superimposed on the national white-and-red flag.