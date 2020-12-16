Israel signs extradition order in Australia sex-crime case

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s justice minister says he has signed an extradition order to send a former teacher to Australia to face charges of child sex abuse. Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn said Wednesday that after a years-long legal saga, it was Israel’s “moral responsibility” to extradite Malka Leifer. Leifer, a former educator accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne, has been fighting extradition from Israel since 2014. Leifer maintains her innocence and the six-year legal battle surrounding her extradition has strained relations between Israel and Australia.