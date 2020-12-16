Jackson Acker’s dream comes true with his biggest support system by his side

VERONA (WKOW)- Verona Senior Jackson Acker always knew he wanted to be a Badger. It has been his dream. Wisconsin offered Acker his sophomore year, and Acker committed just hours later.

On Wednesday, Acker made his commitment official signing his National Letter of Intent to become a Badger.

"It was perfect," Acker said. "I didn't want to go far. I wanted to stay near home so I could visit my mom whenever."

Acker said he wouldn't be here without his mom.

"Growing up, she raised me as a single mother, working at the hospital," Acker said. "She got me into all these sports. She really believed in me."

Wisconsin also believes in him. They recruited him as a running back, but told him he may end up playing a different position.

"I'm expecting to play running back, but I've been told to keep my mind open, and I'd be able to adjust," Acker said. "I mean as long as I get to play, I'm cool with that."

The next time we will see Acker play is in the spring football season set to start in March.

Acker is just the second in-state running back to join Wisconsin's program on scholarship since 2012.