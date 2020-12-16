Janesville man accused of impersonating an officer

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police arrested a Janesville man for impersonating a police officer after he allegedly used colored LED lights inside his headlight housing to pull over a woman.

Blake Davis, 22, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Milton Avenue in his black 2008 Chevy Impala SS.

Earlier in the week, a woman told police she thought she was being pulled over on Milton Avenue by an unmarked police car.

The suspect then shut off the red and blue lights and pulled along the side of her vehicle and was laughing as he drove off, according to a police news release.

An off-duty Janesville officer saw the vehicle displaying illegal colored flashing lights.

After actively following up on the original report, Davis was spotted on Milton Avenue and stopped.

Police say Davis admitted he had color changing LED lights in his headlight housing.

He was arrested and released with a court date.