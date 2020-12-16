Janesville police warn of suspicious person posing as water department employee

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are warning residents about a man they say was able to go inside a woman's home Monday by posing as an employee with the Janesville Water Department.

According to police, an elderly woman reported Tuesday that she let the man into her home in the 1600 block of Liberty Lane on Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. He was wearing a lanyard with a photo ID and drove a blue vehicle.

The man asked the woman to turn on the hot water and he checked it with a laser device. He also looked around her home but didn't take anything.

The victim said he told her he didn't have to change out the water meter, and he left the residence.

The Janesville Water Department is currently working in the area to change out water meters and transmitters but the department mails out notices to schedule appointments. Employees also wear ID badges that say they are City of Janesville employees. They also drive vehicles and wear clothing that identifies them as employees as well.

"As always citizens should use caution when allowing strangers into their home," the police department said in a news release.