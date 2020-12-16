Mexico says credit, debit card settlements a near monopoly

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican regulators say the two firms handling the country’s debit or credit card settlement process represent a near-monopoly, and have recommended that leading banks be forced to sell off their ownership share in the companies. While many banks issue cards in Mexico, only two firms actually process and settle such electronic transactions. The federal Commission on Economic Competition said Wednesday that the lack of competition has resulted in high processing fees, and reduced the incentive for investment in new and safer systems to handle transactions and avoid system breakdowns. It called on the government to ease the entry of new competitors.