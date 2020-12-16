Middleton VA hospital expecting first vaccine shipment next week

MADISON (WKOW) -- The director of medicine at Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital said Wednesday the campus expects to receive its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine early next week.

Dr. Christopher Crnich said the reason Madison's VA hospital will wait longer than other veterans' hospitals is because it is slated to receive the Moderna vaccine, which is awaiting emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Moderna is scheduled to have the FDA make a decision Thursday on the emergency authorization.

Crnich said the VA's situation is unique relative to other hospitals in Wisconsin because the federal government decides which vaccine it receives and when, as opposed to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

"We're getting our allocation directly through the VA so we have very little, if any, conversations or negotiations with the state," Crnich said.

The Milwaukee VA campus received its first shipment Wednesday. The difference was that hospital had been selected to get the Pfizer vaccine, which got emergency use authorization from the FDA on December 11.

Crnich said when the Moderna shipment arrives at the Middleton VA campus, it will have enough doses to inoculate most of the hospital's frontline workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.

"We anticipate we're going to be able to provide coverage for the vast majority of our healthcare workers," Crnich said. "Particularly those that are in the highest risk clinical settings, like the emergency department, the ICU."

According to Crnich, the VA will prioritize giving the vaccine to healthcare workers in those high-risk care settings, then veterans housing in community living centers -- the VA version of nursing homes.

From there, Crnich said the VA will prioritize healthcare workers in non-COVID areas and veterans with conditions that put them at higher risk of developing a severe COVID infection.

Crnich said the VA will also prioritize inoculating essential workers on the campus such as security and janitorial staff.

"Whether or not we'll be able to get into our non-healthcare workers and then our general employees is still not clear," he said.

Crnich said the hospital's second shipment, when it arrives, would be enough to provide the necessary second dose of the vaccine to the frontline staff in COVID wards and ICUs.

When the vaccine becomes more broadly available, he made a point to encourage the general public to get the vaccine when it can. Crnich noted the delay in giving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines full approval is because it has not been able to prove long-term efficacy, not because there were safety concerns.

"It's gone through an evaluation process that's just as rigorous as every other vaccine that has been approved from a safety perspective," he said.