Missouri lawmaker denounced for alleged sex with intern

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House Ethics Committee says a state lawmaker who allegedly had sex with an intern should be punished. A committee report released Wednesday says a staffer reported that St. Louis Democratic Rep. Wiley Price admitted to having sex with an intern. The report says he then pressured the staffer to keep quiet. Price didn’t immediately return Associated Press requests for comment Wednesday. He denied having sex with the intern to the committee. Lawmakers gave Price until Wednesday to resign. They recommend he be banned from working with interns and stripped of much of his legislative power if he doesn’t.