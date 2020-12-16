Negotiators make progress on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan quartet of congressional leaders is pushing hard for a long-delayed COVID-19 aid package. A deal could come as early as Wednesday on legislation that would extend help to individuals and businesses and ship coronavirus vaccines to millions. Negotiations on COVID-19 relief have intensified after months of futility. The top Democratic and Republican leaders of Congress met twice Tuesday in hopes of finally cementing an agreement that would revive subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, help distribute new coronavirus vaccines, fund schools and renew soon-to-expire jobless benefits. They’ll be back at it early Wednesday as a government funding deadline looms Friday at midnight.